Queen's 2023 results: GB's Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid to meet in wheelchair singles semi-finals

Queen's 2023 results: GB's Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid to meet in wheelchair singles semi-finals

Reid and Hewett won their 12th Grand Slam men’s wheelchair doubles title together at the French Open earlier this monthVenue: Queen’s Club, London Dates: 17-25 JuneCoverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary of selected matches online

Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will face each other in the last four of the wheelchair singles at Queen’s after straight-set wins in their opening matches.

Top seed Hewett defeated Pakistan’s Asif Abbasi 6-1 6-0.

Reid, champion in 2021, beat India’s Manojkanth Somasundaram 6-0 6-0.

Meanwhile, Britons Dermot Bailey and Andrew Penney were beaten by Belgian second seed Joachim Gerard and France’s Stephane Houdet respectively.

Both were defeated in straight sets in their quarter-finals, with Bailey going down 6-1 6-1 and Penney 6-3 6-0.

As for Hewett and Reid, Saturday’s semi-final will be the 40th meeting between the pair.

Earlier this month, they won the the French Open men’s wheelchair doubles title together for a fourth successive year.

