Queen’s 2023 results: GB’s Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid to meet in wheelchair singles semi-finals

Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-25 June

Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will face each other in the last four of the wheelchair singles at Queen’s after straight-set wins in their opening matches.

Top seed Hewett defeated Pakistan’s Asif Abbasi 6-1 6-0.

Reid, champion in 2021, beat India’s Manojkanth Somasundaram 6-0 6-0.

Meanwhile, Britons Dermot Bailey and Andrew Penney were beaten by Belgian second seed Joachim Gerard and France’s Stephane Houdet respectively.

Both were defeated in straight sets in their quarter-finals, with Bailey going down 6-1 6-1 and Penney 6-3 6-0.

As for Hewett and Reid, Saturday’s semi-final will be the 40th meeting between the pair.

Earlier this month, they won the the French Open men’s wheelchair doubles title together for a fourth successive year.

