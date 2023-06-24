Capresoca EPS indicates that it has complied with the special measure filed by the Supersalud – news

Capresoca EPS, an entity that covers the health of 40 percent of the population of Casanare, reported that to date it has complied with all the requirements made by the Superintendency of Health within the framework of the special measure and continues to constantly improve its indicators in favor of all its affiliates.

The entity has not been notified of any additional measure by the inspection and control agencies and, on the contrary, its management has achieved important achievements in favor of the health of its affiliates. Among them we highlight:

From the health provider entity, they point out that the maternal mortality rate has been maintained in ZERO cases for the last two years, maintaining indicators below the national and departmental rates and, most importantly, taking care of the health of the mother-child pair .

In addition, they are guaranteeing comprehensive health care for individuals, families, and communities based on comprehensive health assessment interventions, early detection, specific protection, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, palliation, and health education.

The comprehensive health care model designed and implemented by Capresoca EPS presents significant progress in its execution process, which has allowed generating a recovery in the operating and financial result of the EPS.

In December 2022, the approval of the project called “Sanitation and capitalization of the health model of the EPS of the Department of Casanare” was achieved for $140,000 million with resources from the General Royalty system.

With the recognition of the flow of resources from the general system of royalties, it was possible to enervate by 80 percent the patrimonial defect that the EPS Capresoca presented in the result of the financial condition indicators.

Capresoca EPS reiterates that it will continue providing health services with its comprehensive network and developing actions aimed at the effective management of the health risks of its affiliates.

