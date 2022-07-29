Listen to the audio version of the article

The 277 million euro project for the reorganization of the La Spezia container terminal can finally start. Thomas Eckelmann, president of Lsct (La Spezia container terminal) and Mario Sommariva, president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, in the presence of Cecilia Eckelmann Battistello, president of Contship Italia group, signed the agreement replacing that of the 2016.

“A non-substantial revision”, explain the parties, aimed at updating the contents of the previous agreement, in consideration of the changes in the global scenario that have occurred in recent years. With the new agreement, an update of the business plan by Lsct and the relative time schedule of the works was shared, keeping unchanged both the traffic targets (up to 2 million teu), and the percentage of use of the railway (up to 50 %), as well as the employment plan.

Expansion of the Ravano terminal anticipated

On the other hand, the temporal sequence of investments has been remodeled, anticipating the extension of the Ravano terminal compared to the expansion of the East Garibaldi pier. The signed deed also includes a new economic and financial plan, related to the new modulation of investments.

The main investment concerns the expansion of the Ravano, for an amount of approximately 220 million (110 for civil works and 110 for equipment). Over 7 million will be used for the rationalization of the terminal and another 5 will be used for its automation, for a total of 232 million. But also considering the investments already made since 2012, the total sum foreseen in the business plan is equal to 277 million.

Employees rise to 694

The employment plan, which has already started with 595 employees committed in 2021 and which provides for an increase in direct employees, which will increase to approximately 694 upon completion of the works, starting from 2026, while the total number of indirect and induced employees will increase from 2,256 units current to about 2,900 units under the regime of increasing traffic volumes, starting from 2033.