Agriculture: Enpaia’s assets exceed 2 billion, but new tax rules are needed

«The fiscal framework within which the social security funds carry out their functions, i.e. double taxation, is no longer adequate. A change in tax rules is necessary. To encourage and attract more investors, the pension funds ask the legislator to equate them to pension funds.” The request from Giorgio Piazza, president of the Enpaia foundation, the social security institution for those who work in agriculture, comes at the end of the presentation of the 2023 annual report to the Senate. A document which certifies that the institution has closed last year’s accounts with assets of over 2 billion euros and a profit of over 10 million. The membership numbers were also positive: members grew by 1.7% and the female component by 3.1, certified among the pinkest funds.

The report shows an overall net return of the portfolio equal to +5.03% compared to 4.88% in 2021. A figure in contrast with 2021, attributable to the highly volatile socio-economic context, is that relating to the provision of services to members. In 2022, in fact, 155,489,012 million euros were disbursed compared to 161,455,460 euros in 2021, with a decrease of 4%. On the other hand, contributions from companies in the agricultural sector were positive, growing by 3.9%. «These data go against the trend of the Casse system with a notable balance between benefits and contributions and this demonstrates the great flexibility of the agricultural sector – said the undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Federico Freni – a sector on which this government is aiming with an eye towards supply chain economies.” For Mirco Carloni, president of the Agriculture Commission of the Chamber, “if there is no generational turnover and no succession is foreseen in the agricultural world, the social security issue is also significantly affected”.