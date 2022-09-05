Home Business AHHH officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook
The cutting-edge brand AHHH officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook. With the theme of “ALWAYS BE AHHH!” this season, the brand continues the relaxed and pleasant atmosphere of the brand as a whole. The new series combines the fragments of daily life, injects retro sports elements into modern silhouettes, and transforms classic elements into styles with new ideas, so as to Create stylish and easy-to-use everyday clothing. This season’s new collection features a mix and match of cargo nylon pants, bomber jackets, college baseball uniforms, sport coats, old-fashioned sweater vests, oversized cotton vests, fleece sweatshirts, vintage jackets and more for a clean, retro street style. , presents characters of different identities and genders at different stages with a sense of recorded story, and integrates the collision of futurism and retro styling, so that the comfortable and comfortable dressing style is not limited by time, and shows the connection of clothing in different environments.

