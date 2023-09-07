Home » Air strike 8 September: all the tricks to save the trip
Business

Air strike 8 September: all the tricks to save the trip

by admin
Air strike 8 September: all the tricks to save the trip

Air strike 8 September: what to do to save the trip

New national strike in the air transport sector for Friday 8 September. A strike that will have serious repercussions for passengers, with flights cancelled e late flights. According to an estimate of Italy Refund, over 180,000 Italian travelers may suffer a disruption due to the air strike. For the strike on Friday 8 September, theEnac has released the list of guaranteed flights, which concern aircraft movements to and from Italy.

Airlines have started canceling flights involved in the flight early strike on Friday 8 September. Air carriers should provide assistance, proposing an alternative flight to the passenger, as required by Community Regulation 261/2004. Therefore, the traveler finds himself in a situation of total difficulty.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The timing is too short for the maneuver, the EU fears the provisional exercise

You may also like

The US Dollar Devalues in the Financial Market:...

Is it worth investing? Performance and Opinions

Luochuan County Experiences Boom as Early-Ripening Apples Hit...

This is how managers increase trust

A string of robberies hits gas stations in...

Friday 15 – Saturday 16 September 2023: G77...

Vladimir Yevtushenkov: Businessman and philanthropist

Theo Stratmann: Did CtrlF fall for 18-year-old Blender?

Ark Invest Sells Shopify and Nvidia Shares, Increases...

Milan, pre-match kit with Nerazzurri stripes: ultras rise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy