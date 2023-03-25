The 2023 table on interventions is underway

Objective: to make airport infrastructure even more sustainable as part of the Pact for the Decarbonisation of Air Transport, an Italian best practice promoted by Rome airports, with the patronage of Enac, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security. At the center of the meeting was the identification of the essential components to ensure a substantial contribution from airports to the decarbonisation process of the aviation sector.

The meeting was coordinated by Prof. Marco Frey, President of the UN Global Compact Network Italy, and by Valentina Lener, General Manager of Airports 2030, saw the participation, among others, of Galeazzo Bignami, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. It was an opportunity for an in-depth discussion of the important opportunities that are opening up for the entire sector and for bringing together all the stakeholders, whose contribution is indispensable in a sector such as the aviation one, which aims at zero emissions.

There are several hypothesized solutions

During the meeting, with a view to a strategy including a multiplicity of technological solutions, various tools and opportunities were analysed. These range from the expansion of the eligibility of activities for the European taxonomyenergy communities, support for the electrification of the vehicle fleet and infrastructure, the use of biofuels (HVO) and the development of infrastructure for the supply and storage of SAF, hydrogen and electricity.

“The work of comparison and search for solutions that the Steering Committee of the Pact is carrying out – he declared Marco stub, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma – is unique at an international level. It demonstrates the maturity of a sector which, thanks to the guidance of ENAC and the relevant ministries, in particular Mit and Mase. It intends to ensure its solid contribution to Italian and European decision-makers, above all in consideration of the complexity of the public policies to be adopted”.

The Round Table was just one of the moments of the Pact for the Decarbonization of Air Transport, whose manifesto was presented last January 24th at the European Parliament and which Adr put in place to give a radical change to the achievement of sustainability objectives in the sector of air transport in the context of the SDGs and the 2030 Agenda.

