On July 27, Aixu (600732) recently released the 2022 semi-annual report. During the reporting period, the company achieved operating income of 15,985,395,319.90 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 132.76%; net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was 595,994,601.26 yuan, higher than the previous Turned a profit in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the net cash flow from operating activities was RMB 2,327,370,536.64, and the net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company were RMB 5,680,992,415.41.

During the reporting period, the company achieved a PERC battery shipment of 16.5GW, a year-on-year increase of 94%. The proportion of large-size battery shipments continued to increase. The average shipment of large-size batteries in the first half of the year accounted for more than 80%; the operating income was 15.985 billion. Yuan, a year-on-year increase of 132.76%; a net profit of 596 million yuan, which turned losses into profits compared with the same period last year, and achieved double growth in operating income and net profit.

During the reporting period, the new production capacity of the upstream silicon material link was less than expected, and the silicon material required for silicon wafer production capacity was greater than the supply of silicon material. In the face of the adverse impact of rising raw material prices, the company’s management made arrangements in advance, actively responded, and continued to optimize the supply chain system to ensure the continuity of silicon wafer supply and the competitiveness of silicon wafer purchase prices, and ensure the company’s advantageous production capacity. play. In the first half of 2022, the company’s average capacity utilization rate was about 92%, a significant increase of 14 percentage points compared with the same period last year, driving the company’s production costs to continue to decline and profitability to improve significantly.

According to data from Wabei.com, Aixu is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of high-efficiency solar cells, and is in the middle of the photovoltaic industry chain.