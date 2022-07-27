TSUBO

This design draws inspiration from the unicorn, the conceptual symbol of the TSUBO brand, and conveys the warm atmosphere of TSUBO is LOVE by interpreting the perseverance and bravery of its pupation and adulthood through clothing and shoes.

Between heaviness and lightness, between deepness and joy, TSUBO hopes to find a critical posture, abandoning the clichés of trying to define and judge, and showing the state of true “love” without fear.

The new Qixi Festival series includes multiple color matching shoes of the TSUBO Reen Sport series, integrating seasonal colors into the iconic streamlined shoes, aiming to create a multi-integrated flowing beauty.

The upper of the new TSUBO Reen Sport series is made of high-quality and firm calfskin material, spliced ​​with waterproof down cloth and filled with down cotton, which not only has a certain waterproof function but also adds warmth; the midsole is made of hydrolyzable environmentally friendly PU material and TPU film. VIBRAM rubber outsole for any scene.

In the series, there are also a variety of textured wool material items such as knitted cardigans, turtleneck sweaters and LOGO scarves, hoping to interpret the softness and delicacy of love through a natural and soft touch.

The TSUBO 2022 Qixi Festival series will be pre-sold at 10:00 on July 27 in the TSUBO applet, TSUBO Tmall flagship store, and TSUBO Jingdong flagship store simultaneously.

