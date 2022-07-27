A new food alert is triggered. The Ministry of Health has published a new precautionary warning “for chemical risk” for all batches of Santa Maria branded organic salted tortilla chips, sold in 125 gram bags due to the “suspected presence of atropine and scopolamine”. The recall, we read on the ministry’s website, concerns all lots and all expiration dates. For this, the chips in question will be withdrawn from supermarkets.

The recalled tortilla chips were produced by Snack Food Poco Loco NV in a facility located in Belgium for the Swedish company Santa Maria AB. As a precaution, the Ministry and the company advise not to consume the product indicated and return it to the point of sale where it was purchased.