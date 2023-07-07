So you always smell good

Perfume isn’t the only option if you want to improve your sense of smell. Some women are sensitive to certain scents, while others may just want a change. Summer is also a bad time to wear a strong perfume because of the high temperatures. Whatever the case, you’ll be relieved to know that there are many other ways besides perfume that you can still smell good. These are the perfume alternatives for summer that you should definitely try!

Perfume alternatives for summer

Those who find perfume too overpowering or allergic to it in warm weather can try body sprays and other options.

Perfect substitute for fragrant perfumes – hair perfume

Since hair perfume contains less alcohol than regular perfume, it is gentler on the hair and still lasts up to six hours. Most versions also include built-in protection against UV rays.

Perfumed body washes

Swap out your unscented soap for a scented body wash if you’re aiming for a more understated appearance. You can choose a body wash that suits your taste, whether you want a fruity scent, an herbal scent, or something in between. You can use a small amount by squeezing it onto a shower sponge.

Body lotion after shower

Apply a scented body lotion after your shower to give your skin an extra boost. Make your own unique perfume by blending multiple scents for a more complex effect. Add an extra layer of fragrance with a scented hand cream, or use the same scent for your lotion and cream for a unified look.

You always smell good with essential oils

Essential oils have a strong aroma that is sometimes comparable to that of a perfume. It is best to use your oil on your wrists and behind your ears, just like perfume. Using an oil gives you more control over when and where your fragrance is released by applying it directly to the skin. After applying the oil, add a few squirts of aromatic water for a multi-layered scent. Alternatively, you can mix a few drops of your oil with an unscented lotion and apply.

Perfume alternatives for summer – perfumed antiperspirants

If you want a subtle look and feel, all you need is a dab of your favorite scented deodorant. Like body washes and lotions, deodorants come in a variety of scents. Whatever scent you prefer, whether floral or musky like sandalwood or vanilla, it’s totally unassuming.

Body spray is a must have

The gentle scents of the body sprays are a key selling point. They have a nice, airy quality. Body sprays, like lotions, moisturize without making the skin too greasy. The spray action leaves a brief feeling of coolness on the skin, which is particularly welcome in warmer climates.

Body mist is a fantastic substitute, but it can also be overwhelming if used improperly. Choose your spray wisely, and remember that a small amount goes a long way.

Homemade perfume alternatives for summer

You can also make and use a DIY body spray or hair perfume!

Make your own body spray with a vanilla scent

What you need:

30ml Fractionated Coconut Oil Vanilla Essential Oil, 10 drops Clove Essential Oil, 5 drops Distilled Water Small spray bottle

Instructions:

Mix the vanilla essential oil, clove essential oil and fractionated coconut oil in a small spray bottle. Then add distilled water until the bottle is almost full, but not quite. To mix the ingredients, shake the bottle vigorously. Shake the bottle well before use and then spray a refreshingly scented and moisturizing body oil all over your body.

You can also take the perfume with you in a rollerball bottle and use it discreetly when you need a little pick-me-up. To ‘activate’ the perfume and give it a more pronounced aroma, simply roll over the area you wish to apply and massage in.

Homemade hair perfume for the hot days

If your hair has acquired an unwanted smell or you just want to refresh it between washes, try this DIY hair perfume recipe. This is a method of creating a natural, long-lasting hair scent using essential oils instead of alcohol.

You need:

10-12 drops of an essential oil (lavender, jasmine, etc.) 1 tbsp argan oil 130 ml rose water Small spray bottle

Directions:

Mix the essential oil drops with the argan oil in a glass bowl. Add the rose water. Mix the ingredients together and pour into a spray bottle. Use the hair perfume whenever you want to make your hair smell different and give it a great shine. Argan oil not only prevents split ends, but also moisturizes and nourishes the hair. In addition, essential oils have been shown to have a calming and invigorating effect, and spraying on the perfume before bed will help you sleep more restfully. However, rose water also helps against dandruff, itching and dry scalp.

