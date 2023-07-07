Economy 2% of gross domestic product

NATO countries agree on new target for defense spending

As of: 7:31 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Quelle: Virginia Mayo/AP

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

31 NATO member states have reportedly agreed to spend at least two percent of their gross domestic product on defense in the future. Germany currently has a rate of 1.57 percent.

In view of the threat posed by Russia, the NATO countries have agreed to tighten the common target for national defense spending. The 31 alliance members want to spend at least two percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense in the future. The German press agency learned this on Friday from alliance circles after the conclusion of a written decision-making process in preparation for the NATO summit next week.

The previous goal was simply that by 2024 all allied states should approach the benchmark of spending at least two percent of their GDP on defense. It was adopted at a summit in Wales in 2014.

also read

For Germany and almost 20 other NATO countries, the new target means that they will have to significantly increase their defense spending in the coming years. The Federal Republic recently increased its expenditure relevant to NATO by ten percent to around 64 billion euros. So far, however, the alliance has fallen far short of its target. According to current comparative figures, NATO estimates that Germany will achieve a quota of 1.57 percent this year.

With the help of a special fund for defense amounting to 100 billion euros, which was decided last year, the two percent quota is now to be reached in 2024. However, it is unclear how things will continue once the special fund has been used up. According to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW), the share of GDP could fall back to below two percent as early as 2026.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

