Kiev will have cluster bombs from the United States

breaking latest news – The United States to supply cluster munitions to Ukrainethe White House declared, crossing an important threshold in the type of armaments offered to Kiev to defend itself from Russia.

“It’s a tough decision. We’ve been putting it off” for some time, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters, adding it was “the right thing to do.”

And US President Jo himselfand Biden confirmed the expression used by his adviser. She said she made a “very difficult decision” to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine, arguing that Ukraine was “running out of munitions”. “It was a very difficult decision for me,” she said in an interview with CNN, adding that she had previously discussed it with allied countries and the US Congress. “The Ukrainians are out of ammunitioni”.

