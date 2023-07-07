ÖFB: Castling is finally completed

ÖFB

At the largest local sports association, there will be a long-planned castling in the presidential chair on Saturday in Salzburg. As part of the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Austrian Football Association, Klaus Mitterdorfer was chosen as the new boss, the Carinthian had already been chosen by the ÖFB election committee at the end of April. Mitterdorfer succeeds interim boss Johann Gartner, who in turn stepped in after Gerhard Milletich left.



Milletich announced his resignation at the end of January due to allegations of brawling with advertisements. Gartner’s commitment was then limited in time from the start. The Lower Austrian abstained in the election committee meeting as well as the Bundesliga, everyone else voted for Mitterdorfer at the time. It is unclear whether the 57-year-old will be unanimously elected on Saturday. The nine regional associations are each allowed to cast one vote, the Bundesliga has four.

Mitterdorfer works as deputy director of the Carinthian Medical Association. The lawyer has a UEFA A coaching licence, played at the performance center in Klagenfurt and coached teams in Friesach and Treibach during his playing days.

His most urgent task is probably the final fixing of the ÖFB infrastructure project in Vienna-Aspern, which costs more than 70 million euros. There is an ÖFB basic resolution here, but some details such as the legally binding funding commitments from the city and federal government still need to be clarified. Mitterdorfer also has to deal with the broken relationship between managing director Bernhard Neuhold and general secretary Thomas Hollerer. Mitterdorfer’s term of office “only” runs until autumn 2025 because he is entering the term of office of Milletich, who was elected in 2021.