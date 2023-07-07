Mediterranean University – Articles – Catanzaro

The XV edition of the Start Cup Calabria (SCC), the academic business plan competition of innovative business ideas, promoted by the University of Calabria, Magna Græcia University , Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, Fincalabra and the Calabria Region.

All phases of the initiative will be presented during the press conference. Registration for the scouting phase will be open until 30 September on the platform www.startcupcalabria.it, where all the information for participation will be available. The selected ideas will enter the training and mentorship phase and the finalists will face the final competition, which this year will be held in Catanzaro. During the final, a jury of experts, made up of investors, entrepreneurs and journalists, will decide the three winning projects that will have the opportunity to compete for the PNI (National Award for Innovation).

The press conference will include:

Paolo Praticò, Director General of Economic Development of the Calabria Region;

Giovambattista De Sarro, Rector of the Magna Graecia University;

Maurizio Muzzupappa, Delegate for technology transfer at the University of Calabria;

Massimo Lauria, Pro-Rector for Research and Technology Transfer of the Mediterranean University;

Alessandro Zanfino, Chairman of Fincalabra SpA.

Rosario Varì, Councilor for Economic Development and Cultural Attractors of the Calabria Region concludes the work.

