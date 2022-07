The 118 helicopter rescue intervened to rescue the bather who was at the river with a group of friends

VAL DI CHY. A man, who on Wednesday 27 July had gone with a group of friends to the famous Guje di Garavot in the hamlet of Alice Superiore to seek some relief, in the afternoon fell dislocating his shoulder. The group of friends promptly asked for help. The helicopter rescue arrived on the spot and rescued the injured man, to the amazement of the swimmers who witnessed the scene and rescue.