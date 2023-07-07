Alaska Airlines Flight Diverted After False Bomb Threat Made by Man Fleeing Sinaloa Cartel

Title: Alaska Airlines Flight Diverted After False Bomb Threat by Passenger Fleeing Cartel

An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Seattle, Washington, was unexpectedly rerouted to a nearby airport on Wednesday night following a false bomb threat made by a passenger. Local media reports indicated that Brandon Scott, a 38-year-old individual, was taken into custody after handing a flight attendant a note claiming there was a bomb on board the aircraft.

According to court documents cited by KIRO7 channel, Scott’s note explicitly stated, “There is a bomb on the plane, this is not a joke.” The alarming document also mentioned his possession of homemade explosives inside his handbag, with the detonator allegedly in his possession. Warning of dire consequences, the impassioned note threatened to detonate the supposed explosives, thereby endangering the lives of everyone on board.

As a result of this serious threat, the Atlanta, Georgia-originating flight was diverted to Spokane airport, an eastern city near Seattle. Authorities promptly initiated an investigation and deployed a bomb squad to search the aircraft meticulously. Fortunately, their search yielded no evidence of a bomb or any hazardous materials, leading them to conclude that Scott’s claim was indeed a false alarm.

Subsequent interrogations revealed that Scott misled officials intentionally due to fears of being pursued by members of the notorious Sinaloa cartel. Court documents state that he believed the cartel intended to torture and murder him upon his arrival in Seattle. Scott’s expected arrest, according to his claim, was a result of orders from the cartel.

Alaska Airlines confirmed that the flight, which included 177 passengers and six crew members, concluded without any injuries or harm coming to anyone on board. The airline commended the crew for their calm and professional response throughout the episode.

Federal authorities have assumed control of the investigation to determine the motive behind Scott’s false bomb threat and assess any potential future threats posed by the individual. As the investigation progresses, officials will analyze all available evidence and question Scott further to discern the truth behind his claims.

With the safety of passengers and crew members as their primary concern, Alaska Airlines acted swiftly upon receiving the bomb threat. Situations like these serve as reminders of the ongoing challenges faced by aviation employees and the importance of maintaining stringent security measures to protect everyone on board.

As the investigation continues, passengers on future flights can rest assured that a valuable lesson has been learned, and appropriate precautions will be taken to ensure safe travels for all.

