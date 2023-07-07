Home » Mexican Actor Jorge Salinas Speaks Out Against Gossipy Press and Controversial Rumors
Mexican Actor Jorge Salinas Speaks Out Against Gossipy Press and Controversial Rumors

Mexican Actor Jorge Salinas Speaks Out Against Gossipy Press and Controversial Rumors

Mexican actor Jorge Salinas criticizes media and content creators for misrepresentation and creating controversy for the sake of attention. Salinas has had a strained relationship with the press in the past, often exhibiting a surly and rude attitude towards reporters. During a recent event for “Disney on ice” in Mexico City, Salinas denied rumors of a fight between his co-workers and expressed annoyance at the persistent rumors of infidelity that had caused a scandal in the press. Salinas also revealed that he has called certain individuals “filthy” for incessantly harassing Cristian de la Fuente. The actor sees the claims made by the press and creators as a way to end the ongoing feud, stating that he stands by his characterization of them as lacking moral integrity. Salinas has previously voiced his frustration with the media’s incessant pursuit of personal matters and has chosen to distance himself from them. While he acknowledges the need to share aspects of his life, he prefers to remain silent and let the truth speak for itself. The strained relationship between Salinas and the press has once again been damaged, at least from Salinas’ perspective.

