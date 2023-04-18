Home » Jacquemus officially released the first home product series “OBJETS” | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Jacquemus officially released the first home product series “OBJETS” | Hypebeast

by admin
Jacquemus officially released the first home product series “OBJETS” | Hypebeast

Design, architecture and art have always been the source of inspiration for Simon Porte Jacquemus. This time, he entered the field of furniture through his fashion brand Jacquemus, and released a new series called “OBJETS”, extending his diverse creativity to celebrate the 2023 spring and summer season “Le Raphia series.

The collection features a four-piece yellow and white swimming pool set in collaboration with Italian furniture brand Exteta – a reinterpretation of Italian designer Gae Aulenti’s Locus Solus outdoor furniture designed in 1964 – leading a number of home items, including soft leather Vases, plates, trays, and key rings and barrettes in the shape of flowers and leaves; in addition, Jacquemus has carefully selected a series of inspiring photos and books, such as rare portraits of Pablo Picasso, David A tribute to revered artists with vintage books by Hockney, Claude Nori, René Burri, Luis Barragán and more.

The above series are now on the official website of the Jacquemus brand, interested readers may wish to go to buy.

See also  The Catholic Culture Podcast: 152

You may also like

Well-known actor and gambling king’s daughter are married!...

They raided the house of a teacher in...

What is the tablet, the surprising and legendary...

Anime-style “The Prince of Blades Academy” announces a...

Laura Di Marco resigns from FOPEA: “She gave...

“The Most Beautiful Daughter of the Gambling King”...

“It was a shake that we needed as...

Public transport: in Córdoba the reduction of night...

Another brutal attack on a bus driver during...

Wang Baoqiang directed and starred in “In the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy