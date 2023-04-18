Home » Xiaomi Mi Band 8 becomes more fashionable and can be hung on the neck or shoes
by admin
After spinning off a more watch-like Pro product line last year, the Mi Band is now getting what may be the biggest upgrade in the past few years. Compared with the past, the fashion attribute of the Mi Band 8 just unveiled is obviously stronger. It is replaced with a new set of quick release structure, so that the main body of the device can be used as a hanging ornament or a “running bean” on the upper of the shoe in addition to being used with a wrist strap. In order to facilitate matching, the factory also introduced more beautiful wristband options such as double-loop belts and buckle chains this time. The main body of the bracelet is also more refined than before. Generally speaking, there must be more occasions that can be dealt with than before.

Mi Band 8 uses a 1.62-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 326ppi and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. In typical and AOD mode, the battery life of the device can reach 16 days and 6 days respectively, and it can be fully charged in about 1 hour. It can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, stress and other data, and can provide more than 150 exercise modes. In the newly released “Running Bean” mode, Mi Band 8 can provide users with 13 items of information such as stride frequency, stride length, landing impact force, and landing method. In addition, you can also use it to record somatosensory interactive boxing training. Xiaomi will cooperate with Aidong to introduce more than 50 boxing courses to users.

As usual, Xiaomi Mi Band 8 is divided into standard version and NFC version. The first sales price is 239 and 279 RMB respectively. It has been officially released in mainland China.

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 becomes more fashionable and...

