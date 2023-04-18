here’s what can happen to people with diabetes

Diabetes is referred to by many as the disease of the 20th century even if in reality it is the disorder linked to the body’s inability to manage blood sugar levels (glucose, ie sugars) for various reasons. Today, a person with type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form among adults, undoubtedly enjoys a certain freedom from the point of view of nutrition compared to the past, and in most cases it is possible to eat (almost) everything, conveniently regulating feeding times and portions. Carbohydrates, for example, are often considered one of the main factors that increase blood sugar levels, so while on the one hand they are extremely important as a nutritional element, they must also be properly regulated.

Carbohydrate alert: this is what can happen to those suffering from diabetes

Carbohydrate control is essential for those suffering from diabetes, specifically during the day, through a specific count for our body (the nutritionist / doctor will be able to advise us appropriately in this regard).

However, even if for many it may seem strange, carbohydrates should never be completely removed from one’s diet, indeed many experts have confirmed that the total carbohydrate requirement for a diabetic must correspond to a percentage assimilated by food from 45% to 65%, therefore not a little.

As mentioned, there are many factors, for example it is absolutely inadvisable to take it in large quantities at dinner, as the body needs a lot of time to manage the rising blood sugar during the night.

So we need to regulate and not curb carbohydrates by remembering that the total intake must be less than 30 grams per day.