France – Macron calls on unions for dialogue

French President Macron (AFP/LUDOVIC MARIN)

Prime Minister Borne should submit proposals on working conditions, security, education and health issues. Macron called on the unions to engage in dialogue. On July 14, the French national holiday, the balance should be taken. 100 days of appeasement, unity, ambition and action for France now followed, said the President. He expressed his regret that the pension reform was not supported by a broad majority.

The country’s largest trade union, the CFDT, criticized Macron’s speech for not addressing the anger of people in the country. Unions have said that unless pension reform is rolled back, there will be no talks with the government on other issues.

This message was broadcast on 04/18/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

