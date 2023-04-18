Home » Mountaineer Noel Hanna dies after climbing Annapurna in the Himalayas
Mountaineer Noel Hanna dies after climbing Annapurna in the Himalayas

Dhe Northern Irish mountaineer Noel Hanna is dead. The 56-year-old died in his tent after climbing the Himalayan eight-thousander Annapurna, said a spokesman for the Nepalese Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday. There was initially no further information on the cause of death or other circumstances.

Search teams rescue climbers from India

Hanna has climbed the tenth highest mountain in the world without artificial oxygen and has also climbed the world‘s highest mountain, Mount Everest, ten times in the past, wrote the local online portal “Everest breaking latest news“. His body was taken to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu. At the same time, search teams were able to rescue two climbers from India who had been missing on the same Himalayan mountain since Monday, it said.

Spring season is currently in the Himalayas: It begins in April and ends in June, when there is the best “weather window” for climbing Mount Everest, for example. Three Sherpas have already died this season.

For this year’s window, around 700 mountaineers had received permits from the Ministry of Tourism in Nepal, which are needed to climb the Himalayan mountains from the country. 319 of them received the climbing permit for Mount Everest, which costs 11,000 dollars (about 10,000 euros).

