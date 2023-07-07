Mexican National Team Sub-23 Beats Costa Rica 2-1 for Gold in Central American Games 2023

Title: Mexico Triumphs Over Costa Rica to Claim Gold at Central American Games 2023

Publication Date: July 6, 2023

In an intense final showdown at the Central American Games 2023, Mexico’s U23 National Team, also known as El Tricolor, emerged victorious with a 2-1 win against Costa Rica. The triumph not only secures the gold medal for Mexico but also marks their first away victory since the 1966 edition.

The Mexican squad, led by coach Gerardo Espinoza, proved their mettle throughout the tournament, shutting down all opponents except for a draw against the formidable Salvadoran team. The team’s remarkable performance serves as a response to the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Sub 20 World Cup and missing out on the upcoming Olympic Games in 2024.

Ettson Ayon, a player from the Roosters of Querétaro, emerged as the standout performer in the final, single-handedly dismantling Costa Rica’s defense with two crucial goals. Ayon struck first at the 21-minute mark, followed by another brilliant finish at the 59-minute mark to seal the victory for Mexico. Despite Costa Rica’s efforts to mount a comeback, they were only able to add one goal to the scoreboard through Andrey Soto.

For Coach Espinoza, this triumph holds great significance. It not only signifies the end of a 57-year-long drought without winning the Central American Games held outside of Mexico but also serves as a testament to the resilience and character of his team. Prior to the tournament, Espinoza acknowledged the uncertainties faced by his players and their determination to bounce back from the disappointment of Paris 2024.

Mexico’s gold medal triumph represents a significant step in the team’s overarching aim to rejuvenate and salvage a generation that has been labeled as “lost.” With their exceptional display of courage and personality on the field, Mexico has once again showcased their prowess in the football arena.

The achievement at the Central American Games 2023 not only silences the skeptics but also instills newfound hope in the future of the Mexican U23 National Team. As they prepare to build on this success, attention now turns toward their next challenges and the opportunity to continue their winning streak in international competitions.

Mexico’s stunning victory in El Salvador leaves no doubt that they are a force to be reckoned with, regardless of the setbacks they have faced. As the celebrations ensue, the Mexican U23 National Team stands proud, having proven their worth on the grandest stage of Central American football.

