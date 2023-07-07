Home » Ecuadorian accused of being a criminal leader is expelled from the country
News

Ecuadorian accused of being a criminal leader is expelled from the country

by admin
Ecuadorian accused of being a criminal leader is expelled from the country

The Colombian authorities detained in the department of Nariño (west) an Ecuadorian citizen accused in his country of being “the second in command of the criminal structure ‘Los Lobos'” and representing a “high risk,” Migración Colombia reported in a statement. this Thursday.

The Ecuadorian, the information added, “represents a high risk because he is classified by the authorities (…) as being the second man in command of the criminal structure ‘Los Lobos’ and was associated with other criminals in Colombia.” .

Likewise, the man identified as Luis Alfredo Arboleda is “accused of various homicides” such as possession of drugs, weapons and escape from a prison in Ecuador.

Migration Colombia discovered in the city of Pasto that Arboleda “had a false ID,” so they were able to confirm his “judicial records.”

According to the Ecuadorian authorities, “Los Lobos” have become the second largest criminal group in that country with approximately 8,000 members distributed in the different prisons of Ecuador.

‘Los lobos’ have participated in several massacres in Ecuadorian prisons that left more than 315 inmates dead in 2021.

Arboleda, alias “El gordo Luis”, was expelled from Colombia and turned over to the Ecuadorian immigration authorities at the border.

See also  Reactions left by the collapse of the labor reform

You may also like

ELN confirmed bilateral ceasefire from July 6 to...

Three tips for exercising in the heat

‘Prayed to die in Taliban custody’: Afghan woman

Unraveling the Mystery of Rudy Farias: A Shocking...

A46 between Grevenbroich and Kapellen blocked for six...

S-Bahn traffic in Stuttgart: threshold fire slows down...

Prince Harry attended the American Independence Day celebration...

Two people captured in Cesar for false documentation...

The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive...

Damages for Dyson wrongly dismissed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy