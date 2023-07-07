Ecuadorian accused of being a criminal leader is expelled from the country

The Colombian authorities detained in the department of Nariño (west) an Ecuadorian citizen accused in his country of being “the second in command of the criminal structure ‘Los Lobos'” and representing a “high risk,” Migración Colombia reported in a statement. this Thursday.

The Ecuadorian, the information added, “represents a high risk because he is classified by the authorities (…) as being the second man in command of the criminal structure ‘Los Lobos’ and was associated with other criminals in Colombia.” .

Likewise, the man identified as Luis Alfredo Arboleda is “accused of various homicides” such as possession of drugs, weapons and escape from a prison in Ecuador.

Migration Colombia discovered in the city of Pasto that Arboleda “had a false ID,” so they were able to confirm his “judicial records.”

According to the Ecuadorian authorities, “Los Lobos” have become the second largest criminal group in that country with approximately 8,000 members distributed in the different prisons of Ecuador.

‘Los lobos’ have participated in several massacres in Ecuadorian prisons that left more than 315 inmates dead in 2021.

Arboleda, alias “El gordo Luis”, was expelled from Colombia and turned over to the Ecuadorian immigration authorities at the border.

