Alcon lens agent Aosept is missing due to supply bottlenecks

The lenses are running out: That’s the reason – and these are the alternatives The contact lens care product Aosept from the eye group Alcon has been missing from optician shops and online shops for months. It is not yet foreseeable when the popular product can be delivered again.

This is eye-catching: Anyone who relies on Aosept for lens cleaning currently has to look for alternatives. Bild: Getty Images

Whether at opticians or in online shops, the answer is always the same: “Currently not available”. For months there has been a problem with the replenishment of the lens solution Aosept from the Alcon group. And there is no end in sight to the delivery problems. In the meantime, the warehouses have also been used up and the remaining stocks are gone.