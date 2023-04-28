Home » Alcon lens agent Aosept is missing due to supply bottlenecks
Business

Alcon lens agent Aosept is missing due to supply bottlenecks

by admin
Alcon lens agent Aosept is missing due to supply bottlenecks

The lenses are running out: That’s the reason – and these are the alternatives

The contact lens care product Aosept from the eye group Alcon has been missing from optician shops and online shops for months. It is not yet foreseeable when the popular product can be delivered again.

This is eye-catching: Anyone who relies on Aosept for lens cleaning currently has to look for alternatives.

Bild: Getty Images

Whether at opticians or in online shops, the answer is always the same: “Currently not available”. For months there has been a problem with the replenishment of the lens solution Aosept from the Alcon group. And there is no end in sight to the delivery problems. In the meantime, the warehouses have also been used up and the remaining stocks are gone.

See also  Ukraine: tour operators are asking for simplifications and interventions for social safety nets

You may also like

Resolution 9 of 24/04/2023 – Participation of Their...

That’s what major asset managers are now recommending

Decaro (Anci), the delay of the municipalities on...

Negotiations are stuck: EVG threatens to paralyze Bahn...

The unjustified absentees on the right. Excuses: “I...

War burdens Weidmann, Franziska Tschudi is the new...

EU Stability Pact, Osnato: “We expected more, barricades...

National Bank: It needs more realism

Opinions and Reviews of the Trading Platform

Negotiation, the anger of Salvatore Borsellino: “They have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy