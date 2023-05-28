Home » Alena Seredova gets married and sends a dig at Buffon: “I don’t forget but…”
Alena Seredova gets married and sends a dig at Buffon: “I don’t forget but…”

by admin
Alena Seredova gets married and sends a dig at Buffon: “I don’t forget but…”

Alena Seredova she gets married and on Buffon she reveals: “I’m not vengeful, but I don’t forget”

Alena Seredova marries again: next June 17th will marry the current partner Alexander Nasi. The model, ex-wife of Gigi Buffonafter reiterating that they are not extended family reveals the details of his wedding, not hiding a certain emotion. “It’s like it’s the first time,” Seredova tells the weekly Today. “We get married on June 17 in Noto, a place where neither Alessandro nor I have ever been. We want it to be a surprise for both of us, a unique memory. My best man will be Lavinia Borromeo, a hundred guests and an outdoor party. Everything was organized by my friend and wedding planner Alessandra Grillo, who set up the wedding of Clare Ferragni”, revealed the model.

