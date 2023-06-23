Home » Alessandro De Angelis, the “Black Palombello” who speaks ill of the government
Business

by admin
The case of Alessandro De Angelis, “Black Palombello” engaged to Bernini (FI) who speaks ill of the government. The incredible resemblance to “Stewie” Griffin. ANALYSES

There is a strange case in the magical world of politics and information that has never been dealt with. For years Alessandro De Angelis is “parsley” fixed at “Half past eight” e “A clean sweep” are LA7. De Angelis started at “Il Messaggero”, then moved on to “il Riformista”, but the coup came with the “Huffington Post” of which he became deputy director. In his biography we read that “he is romantically linked to Anna Maria Bernini leading exponent of Forza Italia”.

His resemblance to the character of Stewart Gillingan “Stewie” Griffin is awesome. Of the small and know-it-all child of the cartoon for adults, he has everything. De Angelis, like Stevie, “always intervenes in the speeches of the adults around him with caustic and impertinent jokes, especially towards his mother”. Graduated in Contemporary History, every evening he makes a fine show of himself together with Lilli Gruber.

There are two anomalies in this story. The first is that being Bernini’s partner it is a “Rutelli effect” upside down. From Barbara Palombelli in Rutelli – “Red dove”- we talked about it here (click to read the article).

