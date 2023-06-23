Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualifications of Doctor and specialist Doctor obtained abroad – Session of September 2023

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualifications of DOCTOR and SPECIALIST DOCTOR obtained abroad will be held at the headquarters of the Faculty of Medicine and Psychology of the “Sapienza University of Rome”, via di Grottarossa n. 1035, according to the following schedule:

MEDICAL aptitude tests

Written test

12 September 2023, 8.30 am

Oral exam

19 and possibly 20 September 2023, 8.30

Aptitude tests SPECIALIST DOCTORS

Written test

September 13, 2023ore 8.30 and, to follow (for those who have passed the written test), oral test.

Only those who have already received the executive decree for the attribution of the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom, moreover, no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to apply to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for completing the tests are respectively contained in the following files:

Download the orientation programs for the study of the various subjects covered by the exams for the recognition of the DOCTOR qualification.

Below is the link to the page where information of interest to the Sapienza university community is published regarding the organization of activities following the measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

