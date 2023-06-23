Pasta Garofalo and PlayStation present #PlayYourPasta…

Pasta Garofalothe famous brand born in 1789 in Gragnano, near Naples, leader in the quality pasta sector, has signed a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia (SIE), the company that manufactures and distributes the consoles PlayStation.

From this collaboration was born Play your Pasta, a limited edition of pasta that incorporates the shapes of the iconic PlayStation shapes, in a colorful and original packaging. The cute icons are ideal for creating delicious and fun recipes. A way to make meals with family or friends more cheerful and playful.

The partnership between SIE Italia and Pasta Garofalo aims to unite two apparently different worlds, but both linked to the pleasure of sharing: gastronomy and gaming, taste and entertainment. Furthermore, on 24 and 25 June, at ALDENTE PastaBar Cordusio in Milanthere will be the opportunity to taste delicious dishes made only with the new pasta format.

#PlayYourPasta: Pasta Garofalo is giving away a PlayStation 5!

To celebrate this incredible initiative, the competition was also launched #PlayYourPasta with a dedicated website, which from 21 June offers users to challenge each other in quizzes on the world of pasta and gaming, try their luck to win one of the many prizes signed by Garofalo and PlayStation. Users will also be able to participate to the final draw of a PS5 console and an annual supply of 20Kg of Pasta Garofalo.

To increase your chances of winning, you can also become a creator and participate in the Contest Instagram #PlayYourPasta. Just publish a photo that unites the world of Pasta Garofalo and PlayStation, insert the hashtags #PlayYourPasta e #pastagarofalo and tag @pastagarofaloit and @playstationit.

Sony PlayStation 5 Prime members get priority access to PlayStation 5 until September 30, 2022 Marvel at the incredible graphics and experience the new features of PS5. Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3DRay audio technology. ..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

