[End of a generation]Windows 10 final feature update has been rolled out Microsoft: Security updates will still be available-Hong Kong Economic Daily-Instant News Channel-Technology-Hong Kong Economic Daily-Instant News

7
- [End of Generation]The last feature update of Windows 10 has been launched Microsoft: Security updates will still be available-Hong Kong Economic Daily-Instant News Channel-Technology Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News
- Microsoft confirms that Windows 10 “today” will exit 22H2 as the final official version |[Global Online]20230501 @Global_Vision Global vision
- Microsoft certified Windows 10 “today” will exit 22H2 as the final official version Yahoo Kimo News
- Windows 10 really wants to cry, Microsoft announced that it will stop feature updates on October 14, 2025 INSIDE’s Internet Trend Observation
- Can no longer insist on not upgrading, Microsoft announced that it will no longer push updates to Windows 10 | TechNews Technology New News TechNews Technology News
- View full story on Google News
See also GoldenEye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush, and more coming to Game Pass in January - Gamereactor