The champion leads the “Ken” Dingjin lottery to punch in the beauty of Tianjin city-News Center-Northern.com

Tianjin North News:During the May Day holiday, in Tianjin, the “Daozheng Shengyuan Champion Leads” 2023 City Orienteering Competition Tianjin Station fired a gun and started in the eyes of everyone. Olympic Champion Tong Wen, Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Champion Wang Qi, Olympic Champion Wang Hao, National Martial Arts Champion Wang Ju, and Chinese Men’s Football Youth Team Cao Yang led participants from all over the country to appreciate the beauty of Tianjin in the city check-in.

In this city orienteering race, five restaurants of KFC became supply stations for the orienteering race, serving the runners and providing energy supply packs to increase sports energy for the “champion leading the way”. At the launch site of the city orienteering competition, the famous KFC “Qiqi” led 15 groups of families to form a KFC city running team, demonstrating the power of running with actions.

The capital of volleyball and the city of sports, check out KFC’s first volleyball-themed restaurant in the country

Standing up, back flying, smashing the ball… Tianjin women’s volleyball champion player Wang Qi and Tianjin Radio’s well-known host Wang Ye met with many contestants at the supply station – KFC’s first volleyball-themed restaurant in the country, and jointly completed the check-in task.

In the somatosensory interactive game in the volleyball-themed restaurant, the contestants turned into volleyball players. The immersive experience of effective blocking, precise setters, and vigorous smashes really attracted many consumers to stop and take pictures. Some consumers simply ate fried chicken while sitting down. Shouting and cheering in the stands~~~

“When did the Tianjin women’s volleyball team win the championship for the first time”, “The number of times the Tianjin women’s volleyball team won the championship”, “In what month and year did the KFC theme restaurant open”, the participants interacted with Tianjin Broadcasting Wang Ye on the spot, which instantly ignited the event scene.

It is reported that in May 2020, KFC’s first national volleyball-themed restaurant appeared in Tianjin. In October, the Tianjin Volleyball Management Center awarded the KFC volleyball-themed restaurant the honorary title of “Tianjin Youth Volleyball Cultural Exchange Center”, which has become the favorite of many Tianjin citizens who love volleyball. , feel the volleyball culture here.

Impressions of Jingu, Century-old Western-style Buildings, Exploring Tianjin, a famous historical city with a combination of Chinese and Western

The charm of the theater is everywhere in the door, and the city affairs of Tianjin can be watched outside the window. Tong Wen, the Olympic champion, and Wang Haitao, a well-known host of Tianjin Broadcasting, brought the champion leading team to the “Champion Leading” task point located in the KFC Xiaobailou restaurant. With the delicious food and beautiful scenery as companions, they felt the charm of Tianjin together with the contestants.

“8, 9, come on, come on, come on, 10, wow…” The young contestants threw 10 sandbags into the “KFC Wuyi Bucket” amidst the cheers of the champion Tong Wen. The challenge was successful, and they were tasked with leading the race for the champion. Dots inject champion power.

KFC specially prepared a “Champion Leading the Run” themed photo frame for the contestants to attract contestants to take pictures and check in and leave beautiful moments. Olympic champion Tong Wen also took a group photo with the contestants in the themed photo frame, advocating sports and health and displaying the image of Tianjin.

Tianjin KFC helps to build Tianjin into a city of volleyball and sports, and promotes the upsurge of national sports. Tianjin KFC uses delicious food to bring energy to consumers after sports, and pursue their dreams together on the track of youth.