Home Sports Juve in the round of 16 of Europa Leage: possible opponents
Sports

Juve in the round of 16 of Europa Leage: possible opponents

by admin
Juve in the round of 16 of Europa Leage: possible opponents

Allegri’s team got the better of Nantes in the Europa League playoffs, earning access to the round of 16. What are the greatest dangers that the bianconeri will be able to face in the next round? Here are the 8 possible opponents, among these the most formidable is Arsenal. The LIVE draw on Friday 24 February from 12 on Sky Sport 24 and on skysport.it

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF NANTES-JUVENTUS

See also  Juventus, Allegri: "My friendship with Agnelli won't end here. Elkann? I thank him for the nice words"

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Braga (3-2)

Manchester United – FC Barcelona

Amphibian Love Season | How to help them

Esport – League of Legends: in LFL, Solary...

Real Madrid’s attack runs perfectly, dominated the challenge...

Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 on agg): Fred...

Tommaso Pobega graduated with a thesis on Milan

John Motson: Legendary commentator was a ‘remarkable’ character,...

The government sets the date for the local...

The NBA is back, watch out for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy