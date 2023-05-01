Home » Air Jordan 1 KO Low Latest Color “Shadow” & “Kentucky” Officially Debut
Air Jordan 1 KO Low Latest Color "Shadow" & "Kentucky" Officially Debut

Air Jordan 1 KO Low Latest Color "Shadow" & "Kentucky" Officially Debut

After the Air Jordan 1 KO Low was the first to appreciate the color “Bred” last week, Jordan Brand has brought more possibilities for inheriting the past and inspiring the new.

Air Jordan 1 KO Low uses canvas to replace the original leather upper setting. The “Shadow” color scheme chooses black upper as the main body, and injects gray into the Swoosh, shoelaces, toe cap, heel patch and tongue Logo as supplementary. The classic presentation of the black and gray combination represented by “Shadow”. “Kentucky” chooses a white upper base, which is different from the former and adds a bright blue hue to the covering layer. It pays tribute to Kentucky University through a fresh and energetic appearance, and both colors are equipped with retro yellow midsoles, which are more prominent It carries the charm of the years.

This shoe is expected to be released in designated retail stores such as Sneaker Politics on May 1st, with a suggested price of $120. Interested readers please pay attention.

