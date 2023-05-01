The Council of Ministers approves the work decree – Politics

news-txt”>

The Council of Ministers has approved the work decree.

As regards “fixed-term contracts, what I have read is not what you will find in the standard because the objective was certainly not to make the use of these tools more precarious but to make it easier to interpret a standard which right now it has application difficulties,” said the labor minister Marina Elvira Calderone at the end of the CDM.

“This is a legislature government, ours are not spot interventions, they have a vision”, added Calderone to those who ask her about the criticisms advanced on the fact that the labor provision is without a vision.

“We have approved the work package – added the minister – On a day dedicated to the government and workers, the government has also introduced important measures to support families with an intervention on the contribution wedge and then there is an intervention announced some time ago which is the introduction of the new social inclusion tool, the inclusion check”.

“I think it is a wide-ranging intervention, it is a path that must allow us to accompany those who want to work”, he added.

“Approved by the Council of Ministers on #May 1st: increases from 80 to 100 euros per month in paychecks until December. From the left and from the NO unions the usual controversies and the usual marches (with puppets, insults and burned flags), from the Lega and from the center-right to the government tax cuts and salary increases for millions of workers”: so on Twitter the Minister of Transport and leader of the League Matteo Salvini.