Home » Breakthroughs in Health and Medicine: Latest Discoveries in Science
Health

Breakthroughs in Health and Medicine: Latest Discoveries in Science

by admin
Breakthroughs in Health and Medicine: Latest Discoveries in Science

It’s been an eventful year in the world of health and medicine, with a number of groundbreaking discoveries and developments being made. The World Health Organization announced on May 5th that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, thanks to updated boosters of existing vaccines and the approval of a new COVID vaccine from Novavax.

Aside from COVID-19 vaccines, there have been other notable advancements this year, notably in the field of gene therapy. The world‘s first CRISPR-based gene therapy, called CASGEVY, was approved to treat sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia. The therapy corrects defective hemoglobin genes in a patient’s bone marrow stem cells so they can produce functional hemoglobin, providing a potential cure for some patients.

Additionally, a new drug called Leqembi has been developed to slow the deterioration of memory and thinking in patients with Alzheimer’s disease by around 30% if administered in the early stages of the disease.

In the realm of reproductive science, scientists have made a breakthrough by creating eggs from stem cells derived from the skin cells of a male mouse, providing new insight into reproductive medicine.

Other significant developments include the mapping of the complete brain wiring of a fruit fly, shedding light on the neural circuits that could help decipher how the human brain works, the discovery of how gray hair is formed at a cellular level, and the identification of certain bacteria that directly aid cancer cells, promoting cancer progression and causing treatment failure.

Finally, researchers have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm that can accurately predict the risk of pancreatic cancer up to three years before diagnosis, potentially allowing for early detection and improved outcomes for patients.

See also  Using radiators incorrectly can lead to serious illness

Overall, these advancements represent a significant step forward in the fields of health and medicine, offering hope for improved treatments and outcomes for a range of conditions and diseases.

You may also like

Health data, from electronic records to registers: patients...

Measles, +3,000% cases in Europe and Central Asia...

Almost a million more respiratory infections! Which pathogens...

Charting a New Path: The Multidimensional Approach of...

Measles, cases increased by 3,000% in Europe and...

Alcohol, smoking and nutrition, ISS: “No improvement in...

Controversy over Michael Dixon’s Appointment as Head of...

SANTA CLAUS AND HIS HELPERS ARRIVE IN THE...

Caregiver, who is this figure and what does...

When is it an addiction? You can identify...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy