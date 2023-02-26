Clare Ferragni he doesn’t tell them. After the opening of an investigation by Agcom for the sponsorship of Instagram during the Sanremo Festival 2023, the influencer was targeted by Striscia La Notizia which dedicated several services to the story. All to understand what were the possible commercial sponsorship contracts between Rai and the social media giant.

Now, however, Chiara Ferragni intervenes in this affair and responds directly to Striscia la Notizia with a post on social media: “Perhaps the non-experts do not know it but out of respect for the Rai and its viewers, I have decided not to accept any type of commercial agreement linked to the Festival. For me, participating was meant to be a way to experiment with a new language by bringing a message of female empowerment and I’ve always been convinced that all of this didn’t have a price. Thanks again to all those who have supported me humanly and professionally”. Now Agcom will clarify how things really went.