Home Health Chiara Ferragni spills the beans on Sanremo: I tell you everything
Health

Chiara Ferragni spills the beans on Sanremo: I tell you everything

by admin
Chiara Ferragni spills the beans on Sanremo: I tell you everything

Clare Ferragni he doesn’t tell them. After the opening of an investigation by Agcom for the sponsorship of Instagram during the Sanremo Festival 2023, the influencer was targeted by Striscia La Notizia which dedicated several services to the story. All to understand what were the possible commercial sponsorship contracts between Rai and the social media giant.

Read also: Ferragni, “look at his face”: unthinkable video with the Maneskin

Now, however, Chiara Ferragni intervenes in this affair and responds directly to Striscia la Notizia with a post on social media: “Perhaps the non-experts do not know it but out of respect for the Rai and its viewers, I have decided not to accept any type of commercial agreement linked to the Festival. For me, participating was meant to be a way to experiment with a new language by bringing a message of female empowerment and I’ve always been convinced that all of this didn’t have a price. Thanks again to all those who have supported me humanly and professionally”. Now Agcom will clarify how things really went.

Read also: Chiara Ferragni, overwhelmed by the insults in the elevator: “Horror”

See also  Autonomous weapons protagonists in the war in Ukraine

You may also like

the gesture that moves everyone PHOTO

Castelberforte, the 13-year-old attacked with a pair of...

Ski, Sofia Goggia wins the free of Crans...

Bologna-Inter, the slow motion: Barrow’s goal disallowed

It’s a boom in fake dentists: what to...

how to vote, where your seat is and...

Fatal accident on the A1, traffic chaos in...

Bologna-Inter 0-0: Barrow’s goal disallowed! | Live Serie...

Stick 1 sanitary pad on the broom, many...

Rare diseases: children’s thyroid nodules, stable but preventable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy