Good news coming for Italian families on the energy bill front. In fact, significant reductions are envisaged for the gas tariffs for February and for the electricity tariffs for the next quarter which could lead to savings in the bill of almost 600 euros per year per core. This was stated by Codacons which, in the light of the trend in international energy prices, estimates the possible impacts on the pockets of Italians.

«With gas prices that for days have remained below 51 euros per megawatt hour, the tariffs in the bill for the month of February on the protected market (which will be communicated by Arera at the beginning of March) should drop by around -17%. while those of light for the second quarter of 2023 could decrease by as much as 25%» analyzes Codacons.

According to the calculations of the consumers’ association, the gas bill would thus amount to around 1,154 euros per year, equivalent to a saving, compared to the tariffs in force today, equal to 237 euros per year per family; for electricity, the average bill would drop to 1,075 euros per year per household, with lower spending compared to today’s values ​​of 359 euros, and overall savings between electricity and gas of 596 euros per year per family.

«Compared to the expenditure incurred throughout 2022 by Italian families (1,866 euros for gas, 1,322 euros for electricity) the overall savings for energy supplies on the protected market would reach 959 euros per household» calculates the Codacons.

There is not only positive news. A new tile is preparing on the horizon. «The uncertainty of the return of system charges weighs on the electricity and gas bills – warns the consumers’ association – In fact, next March 31, the zeroing of charges on energy bills launched by the Government will expire, with the that, in the event of failure to extend the provision, bills will rise again from 1 April, considering that system charges weigh 10.7% on electricity bills and almost 5% on gas bills».