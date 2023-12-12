A luxury Villa!: is the new prize in Exatlón All-Stars – Telemundo

The highly anticipated Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo has brought not only intense competition but also some surprising prizes for the contestants. In a recent episode, Wilmarie Negrón revealed that Mirna Almada gave the Blue Team a luxury villa as a gift.

This revelation has added a new level of excitement to the show as the contestants continue to push themselves in the various challenges. The Blue Team, led by Mirna Almada, was thrilled to receive such a generous prize, and it has definitely boosted their morale in the competition.

However, not everyone was pleased with Mirna’s generosity. Caterine Ibargüen, a competitor on the show, admitted that it was not easy to see Mirna Almada being so generous and recognized that it was a challenge to face her in the competition.

The drama continued as Mirna Almada made her exit from Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo. The first thing she did upon leaving the show was a surprise to many, and it left a lasting impression on the other contestants.

As the competition heats up, the stakes are getting higher, and with surprises like a luxury villa and unexpected exits, it is clear that Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo is keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats. With more twists and turns to come, fans can expect the excitement to continue to build as the competition moves forward.

