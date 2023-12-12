Home » A luxury Villa!: is the new prize in Exatlón All-Stars – Telemundo
Sports

A luxury Villa!: is the new prize in Exatlón All-Stars – Telemundo

by admin
A luxury Villa!: is the new prize in Exatlón All-Stars – Telemundo

The highly anticipated Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo has brought not only intense competition but also some surprising prizes for the contestants. In a recent episode, Wilmarie Negrón revealed that Mirna Almada gave the Blue Team a luxury villa as a gift.

This revelation has added a new level of excitement to the show as the contestants continue to push themselves in the various challenges. The Blue Team, led by Mirna Almada, was thrilled to receive such a generous prize, and it has definitely boosted their morale in the competition.

However, not everyone was pleased with Mirna’s generosity. Caterine Ibargüen, a competitor on the show, admitted that it was not easy to see Mirna Almada being so generous and recognized that it was a challenge to face her in the competition.

The drama continued as Mirna Almada made her exit from Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo. The first thing she did upon leaving the show was a surprise to many, and it left a lasting impression on the other contestants.

As the competition heats up, the stakes are getting higher, and with surprises like a luxury villa and unexpected exits, it is clear that Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo is keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats. With more twists and turns to come, fans can expect the excitement to continue to build as the competition moves forward.

See also  Thalía's New Song 'Choro' Faces Plagiarism Accusations Compared to Shakira's 'El Jefe'

You may also like

The Football Association surprises with the appointment of...

Athletics, four-year disqualification for Abdelwahed for doping

Yannick Noah named captain of the French wheelchair...

the coaches candidates to replace him

Football: Ranieri, ‘Napoli are finding themselves with Mazzarri’...

The return of the long-standing support of Slavia?...

“Luis García connects grand slam and Giants connect...

The Spanish press sees Antwerp’s stunt victory as...

Nick Kyrgios: Australian says he does not want...

Champions League group stage: Dortmund draws with Paris...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy