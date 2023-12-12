Celina Rodríguez, Mother of Salsa Legend Andy Montañez, Passes Away at 103

Andy Montañez’s Mother, Celina Rodríguez, Passes Away at 103

Celina Rodríguez, mother of renowned singer Andy Montañez, has passed away at the age of 103, as confirmed by the singer himself and other family members. The news was confirmed by Montañez through a heartfelt message on his social media, where he expressed his deep love and admiration for his mother.

“One of the people who loved me the most, and the ones I have loved the most, has just left. My eternal mother, she is with her companion in heaven, with Papa God,” Montañez communicated on his social networks.

Her grandson, Harold Montañez, also took to Facebook to share the news and pay tribute to his grandmother. He described her as leaving behind a unique legacy of values, teaching, union, and, most importantly, love.

In an emotional message, Montañez acknowledged the mixed feelings he is experiencing, stating that while he abides by God’s will, a part of his being has also gone with his mother. He thanked God for giving her to the family for so many years, calling her “one of the most wonderful women in the world.”

Doña Celina, as she was affectionately known, lived proudly for her family and her 18 children, including Niño de Trastalleres. In an interview with The Spokesman in 2021, she spoke proudly of her first-born, stating, “He was going to sing. When he was in sixth grade I took him to Rafael Quiñones Vidal’s radio program, and the one who really came out triumphant was this one, Don Andy Montañez.”

She also revealed how Montañez had promised to make an album for the family and how they would sing together. This touching memory is a testament to the special bond between the mother and son, showcasing their shared love for music and family.

The passing of Doña Celina has sparked an outpouring of love and condolences from fans, friends, and the music community. Her legacy of love, strength, and support will live on through her family and the music of her beloved son, Andy Montañez.

