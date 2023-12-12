Pokémon GO Community Day: dates, gifts and special Pokémon

This December, Pokémon GO Community Day will be celebrated with special events, offering more opportunities for trainers to capture their favorite Pokémon. The event will take place over two days, on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17.

During these two days, Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, and there will be a greater chance of finding a shiny version of the creatures. Trainers will also have the opportunity to capture Pokémon with double XP and Stardust.

Special bonuses will be activated during the event, including double XP for capturing Pokémon, double Stardust for capturing Pokémon, and half the distance to hatch eggs when placing them in incubators. In addition, trainers will have the chance to receive double candy for capturing Pokémon, as well as an increased likelihood of receiving candy when catching Pokémon.

Pokémon GO will also feature special research tasks and field research, as well as the ability to purchase a Special Research Story for a small fee. Other special details include the ability to earn themed stickers and participate in PokéStop displays during the event weekend.

The event will showcase different Pokémon on each day, with featured Pokémon including Slowpoke, Togetic, Chespin, Poliwag, Wooper, and many others. During the last 10 minutes of each hour, trainers will have the opportunity to encounter Pokémon such as Charmander, Squirtle, Mareep, Swinub, and Larvitar.

In addition, certain Pokémon will appear in 1-star raids during the event, and specific Pokémon will hatch from 2 km eggs.

Overall, the event promises to be an exciting and rewarding experience for Pokémon GO trainers and fans alike.