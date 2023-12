Troops of the Colombian Navy and the National Army, attached to the Joint Task Force Titan, located and destroyed eight laboratories for the processing of coca base paste in Chintadó, municipality of Carmen del Darién.

It was reported that they belonged to the Gulf Clan.

“Inside, 770 gallons of coca base in process, 2,726 gallons of liquid inputs and 145 kilograms of solid inputs were found,” says the Army.

