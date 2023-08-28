Jorge Soler’s 35th Home Run Leads Miami Marlins to Victory Against the Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins Defeat Washington Nationals 2-1, Avoid Series Sweep

In an intense matchup on the weekend, the Miami Marlins came out victorious with a 2-1 win against the Washington Nationals, preventing a potential series sweep. The highlight of the game was Jorge Soler’s impressive two-run home run, marking his 35th home run of the season.

The action-packed game saw Luis Arráez kick off the third inning with a single, paving the way for Soler to blast the ball off Trevor Williams, securing a 2-1 lead for Miami. Soler’s home run not only gave his team the lead but also made him the absolute leader in the Major Leagues for the most home runs this season.

Jacob Stallings contributed to the Marlins’ success with two hits, helping the team bounce back after a streak of six losses in their last seven games, that pushed them down to a .500 record. On the Nationals’ side, Trevor Williams delivered a strong performance, allowing only five hits and two walks in seven innings. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain as the Nationals fell short.

The game kept fans on the edge of their seats until the ninth inning when the Nationals threatened with one-out singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas. However, Tanner Scott, who recently took over as Miami’s closer, shut down their hopes by securing a double-play groundout from Jacob Young, earning his third save in five chances.

The Marlins made the decision to replace David Robertson as their closer due to his recent blown saves, including Saturday’s game where he squandered a 2-1 lead. Since being acquired from the New York Mets on July 29, Robertson has struggled with three blown saves, raising concerns for the team.

With this victory, the Marlins now hold a record of 66-65 and currently sit in third place in the National League East Division. They remain 19.5 games behind division leaders Atlanta and six games behind the Phillies. In the wild card race, Miami trails the Cincinnati Reds by two games, with the Reds currently holding the last spot.

The Marlins will look to build on this win and continue their pursuit of a playoff spot as they face upcoming challenges in their quest to secure their place in postseason contention.

