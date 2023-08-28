The Fight Against Childhood Obesity: The Role of Psychology and Advocacy

Unhealthy Food Advertising to Minors in Spain Faces Resistance from Ministry of Agriculture and Producers

In Spain, the issue of childhood obesity and its correlation with socioeconomic inequalities has gained increasing attention. According to a recent study coordinated by psychologist Santi F. Gómez, one in three minors between the ages of 8 and 16 in Spain is overweight or obese, making it one of the worst figures in Europe. Additionally, the study found that the percentage of children reporting feelings of worry, sadness, or unhappiness has increased compared to previous years.

Gómez, who is the global director of research and programs for the Gasol Foundation, has been working diligently to address childhood obesity and improve the health and well-being of children. The Gasol Foundation was created by renowned basketball stars Marc and Pau Gasol and focuses on combating childhood obesity through various initiatives and research programs.

One of the foundation’s recent achievements is the publication of a report titled “Advertising, food and children’s rights in Spain,” which was conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and UNICEF Spain. The report highlights the urgent need to regulate the advertising of unhealthy food products targeting minors. Despite the National Strategic Plan for the Reduction of Childhood Obesity and recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO), regulations aimed at curbing the advertising of unhealthy foods remain stagnant due to resistance from the Ministry of Agriculture and complaints from the sector.

During the report’s presentation on July 5, head of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, expressed disappointment in the lack of political will to address the issue. Garzón criticized the influence and power certain economic forces have in the food industry, which undermines efforts to protect children’s health and well-being.

Gómez emphasizes the importance of giving more attention to childhood problems, particularly the epidemic of childhood obesity. He notes that a mature society takes necessary measures to protect its children, and there are still many challenges to be addressed in Spain and various other countries.

The study also reveals the impact of socioeconomic factors on childhood obesity. Individuals residing in neighborhoods with lower socioeconomic levels face barriers to accessing fresh, healthy, and affordable food. These neighborhoods are often flooded with ultra-processed, packaged, and preserved food products due to their longer shelf life and lower risk of losses. Furthermore, the price of healthy foods has increased significantly compared to unhealthy foods, making it more difficult for vulnerable families to afford nutritious options.

In addition to environmental factors, habitability conditions in these neighborhoods contribute to the prevalence of childhood obesity. Overcrowded living spaces, lack of proper dining areas, poor climatic conditions, and noise pollution negatively impact eating habits, sleep patterns, and physical activity levels among children.

Furthermore, the study reveals the influence of marketing on children’s food choices. Approximately 80% of minors in Spain are exposed to advertising impacts, which significantly increases their consumption of unhealthy foods. Scientific and international organizations have called for government regulations to curb the marketing of unhealthy foods targeting minors.

Although the Ministry of Consumption prepared a draft of a Royal Decree to regulate such advertising, it has faced resistance from the Ministry of Agriculture and producers, who argue for self-regulation of the industry. This resistance highlights the influence and power economic forces possess in the food sector, making it challenging to implement necessary regulations to protect children’s health and combat childhood obesity.

Gómez and the Gasol Foundation continue their efforts to raise awareness and advocate for policies that prioritize the well-being of children. They emphasize the need for stronger political will and collaboration between various stakeholders to effectively address childhood obesity and improve the health outcomes of future generations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

