Alexander Falk reports back in the dispute against the former bank

Apparently not all of Hornblower Fischer’s remaining shareholders agree with the agreement. The canton of Aargau, which is represented by a Swiss bankruptcy administration, holds 45.3 percent of the shares in the bank. 48.36 of the shares are owned by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Bern. The remaining 6.34 percent of the shares are owned by others. With a view to the general meeting, which will take place on December 15th and 16th in a hotel in Frankfurt, a shareholder’s request for a special audit has been received. Among other things, it will be examined whether the settlement concluded with Alexander Falk Holding in September 2023 is “appropriate”. Will the liquidation stall again?

