Alfa Romeo, registrations up 22% in Europe

(ITALPRESS) Alfa Romeo archive a 2022 extremely positive. The brand strongly supported Stellantis 2022 results, confirming a successful turnaround, with improved operational performance as a true premium and profitable brand. Alfa Romeo Tonale proved to be a success, with strict quality control which was significantly improved.

Sharp growth in Europa con registrations growing by 22% resulting in significant growth in market share, in contrast to the results of a region that reports a decline of 11% compared to 2021. Globally, the results describe a stable situation with commercial performances that mirror the consolidated results in 2021 .

The commercial result of Turkey is noteworthy, which establishes itself on the global scene as the fastest growing market, quadrupling volumes compared to 2021. In Asia, Stelvio recorded the most significant growth, recording +25%.

The different models

2022 ended in the name of Tonalthe first electrified C-SUV that kick-started the brand’s metamorphosis and represents the milestone of the “from zero to zero” process, which will lead Alfa Romeo to an entire zero-emissions range in 2027.

Giulia and Stelvio, cornerstones of the current range and pillars of the brand’s future product plan, have renewed in design and technology and are ready to position themselves as a point of reference in their respective segments, just as they have done since their launch. Indeed, the goals achieved at a global level are of the utmost importance. One above all the result disclosed by JD Power in the US regarding the customer satisfaction index which places Alfa Romeo in first place in the entire automotive scene.

But the satisfactions and awards of a 2022 to remember don’t end there. the result obtained from Alfa Romeo team in the Formula 1 world championship it marks a rise in the constructors’ championship to sixth overall – the team’s best result in the last decade. A 2022 that therefore rewards the great work and commitment of a cohesive and determined brand that aims to further improve itself in a 2023 that promises to be full of challenges to face.

-Stellantis press office photo-