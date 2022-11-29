Home Business Alfonsino: Signs agreement with Euroesse supermarket and strengthens the Groceries unit
Alfonsino, operating in the food order & delivery sector and active in small and medium-sized Italian towns, has concluded an agreement with Euroesse Supermarket, an important Campania large-scale retail chain of the Morgese group, for home delivery of shopping in 30 minutes.

The partnership, which takes advantage of Alfonsino’s proprietary technology, will allow the historic large-scale retail chain – operating in the region with an overall sales network of 23 supermarkets and a Cash & Carry – a better positioning in the “Quick-Commerce” market.

In fact, users will be able to do their shopping directly in-app, and then receive it comfortably at home quickly. The agreement currently provides for the activation of the service in the pilot center of Portici, with the aim of seeing its management extended to the points of sale in Caserta, Nola and Avellino.

The collaboration is one of Alfonsino’s main objectives by further developing the Groceries Business Unit, focusing on a deep integration between retailers’ assets and new generation in-app technology with the ultimate goal of providing the customer with an increasingly complete experience.

