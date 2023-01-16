Home Business algoWatt: funded project for the development of innovative thermal energy storage solutions for smart buildings
Business

algoWatt: funded project for the development of innovative thermal energy storage solutions for smart buildings

by admin

algoWatt will play the role of digital Energy solution provider and system integrator in the THUMBS UP project, receiving funding of Euro 275 thousand under the Horizon Europe programme.

algoWatt will create a Smart Building Energy Management System, in a complex project that will involve the development of innovative thermal energy storage technologies, with the integration of a digital twin of the building that will be used for experimentation.

See also  CITIC Publishing was rated as a buy by Capital Securities, and it has recently received attention from 3 brokerage research reports, with an average price increase of 45.94%_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Latteria Soresina buys Oioli gorgonzola

It is still worth the seasonal consumption off-season...

If 2023 does not usher in the restart...

Stock exchanges, Tokyo closes down by 1.1% due...

After Ma Huateng’s announcement, Tencent disclosed the details...

Wall Street closed today with Martin Luther King...

More than a hundred shares have risen by...

Bitcoin also breaks through $21,000: a rally of...

The supply of coking coal is gradually reduced...

Japan, inflation runs here too. Focus on PPI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy