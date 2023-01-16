algoWatt will play the role of digital Energy solution provider and system integrator in the THUMBS UP project, receiving funding of Euro 275 thousand under the Horizon Europe programme.
algoWatt will create a Smart Building Energy Management System, in a complex project that will involve the development of innovative thermal energy storage technologies, with the integration of a digital twin of the building that will be used for experimentation.
