It should also be remembered that that same night, the Antioquian authorities reported a spectacular accident that occurred in the sector of Christmas lights in Parques del Río, Medellín, which left at least 20 people injured.

According to the reports of the The DAGRD and the Official Medellin Fire Department, one of the lighting structures collapsed due to the heavy rains that have been occurring in recent days.

“All of them have been treated. Nine of them were transferred to care centers to continue providing them with the required attention. This area has been reserved to be safe and is temporarily closed,” explained the director of Dagrd, Laura Duarte.

The new reports

According to the latest report issued by the DAGRD, the accident involving the car that was trapped in the water occurred on Calle 43 with Carrera 63, more precisely in the depressed Los Músicos.

Contrary to what the authorities had previously said, inside the vehicle Not three bodies were found, but two, which corresponded to a couple made up of a 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. The two had apparently died fighting to get out of the car and save their lives.

“A flood occurred where the Official Medellín Fire Department finds a completely flooded vehicle and there are two corpses corresponding to two adults: a man and a woman,” said the director of the Dagrd, Laura Duarte.