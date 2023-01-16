The Evolplay Workout structure at Superga Park.

Parco Superga is a large, very popular green area, which in the summer is the site of parties and events organized for the citizens by the Municipality of Muggiò.

The park is crossed by a cycle/pedestrian path which also connects to the nearby cycle path of the Villoresi Canal. It is precisely from the cycle/pedestrian axis that you reach the new fitness area, created by Evolplay last summer.

The area is organized starting from an articulated one frame for calisthenicswhich is flanked by 8 single pieces of equipment for physical exercise and an area for bodyweight exercises.

The workout tools are made in galvanized and powder coated steel and polyethylene – 100% recyclable materials – and require minimal maintenance. Certified according to the UNI EN 16630:2015 standard to resist over time, they guarantee maximum safety during the training session.

Crunches. Leg press. Orbitrek. Pendulum. Press and (right) Tai CHi wheels. Runner. Stepper. Free body area.

The individual equipment that completes the equipment are: elliptical bike (orbitrek), runner, press, leg press, tai chi wheels, pendulum, crunches, stepper. Each facility is equipped with a QR code to access, via smartphone, the explanation of the exercise.

All equipment, as well as the bodyweight area, are equipped with a suitable Cast-in-situ anti-trauma flooringwhich extends to the access walkway.

To complete the intervention, 4 colored benches and the entrance sign were installed.

(News by Evolplay Srl).

