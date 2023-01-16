The Evolplay Workout structure at Superga Park.
Parco Superga is a large, very popular green area, which in the summer is the site of parties and events organized for the citizens by the Municipality of Muggiò.
The park is crossed by a cycle/pedestrian path which also connects to the nearby cycle path of the Villoresi Canal. It is precisely from the cycle/pedestrian axis that you reach the new fitness area, created by Evolplay last summer.
The area is organized starting from an articulated one frame for calisthenicswhich is flanked by 8 single pieces of equipment for physical exercise and an area for bodyweight exercises.
The workout tools are made in galvanized and powder coated steel and polyethylene – 100% recyclable materials – and require minimal maintenance. Certified according to the UNI EN 16630:2015 standard to resist over time, they guarantee maximum safety during the training session.
The individual equipment that completes the equipment are: elliptical bike (orbitrek), runner, press, leg press, tai chi wheels, pendulum, crunches, stepper. Each facility is equipped with a QR code to access, via smartphone, the explanation of the exercise.
All equipment, as well as the bodyweight area, are equipped with a suitable Cast-in-situ anti-trauma flooringwhich extends to the access walkway.
To complete the intervention, 4 colored benches and the entrance sign were installed.
(News by Evolplay Srl).